Singapore stocks start week with losses as weak sentiment lingers

24 of 30 STI counters down with Wilmar worst hit, sliding 3.4%

Across the broader market, losers lead gainers 337 to 175

In the region, Hang Seng Index falls to lowest point since 2011

Singapore shares resumed their decline after breaking a five-day slide last Friday, as did most key regional peers on Monday, following Wall Street's downward trend.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.7 per cent to 3,107.09, with 24 of the 30 counters that make up the benchmark down.

But the stable of Jardine counters registered gains. Jardine Matheson Holdings was up 3.9 per cent at US$52.60, Hongkong Land rose 1.6 per cent to US$4.49, DFI Retail Group ended 0.4 per cent higher at US$2.32, while Jardine Cycle & Carriage climbed 1.6 per cent to $34.32.

Wilmar International topped the losers' chart of STI stocks and hit a 52-week low at $3.71, as the agribusiness firm slid 3.4 per cent.

"There were no signs of relief on Wall Street to end (the rout) last week, coupled with continued weakness in US equity futures (on Monday) morning, which have contributed to a negative backdrop for Asian stocks," IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong noted.

PropNex International shares were down by another 4 per cent to a 52-week low of $1.44, having lost 2.6 per cent last Friday, as the real estate agency became the property play most badly affected by the latest cooling measures.

The top traded stock was Sembcorp Marine which logged a turnover of some 107.5 million shares. It closed flat at 10.6 cents.

Across the broader market, there were 337 losers against 175 gainers, on a turnover of 1.09 billion securities worth $1.01 billion.

South Korean and mainland Chinese markets were closed due to public holidays.

Hong Kong's flailing stock market tumbled to its lowest point in more than a decade as fears over China's economy deepened this year's investor rout.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.83 per cent, or 143.32 points, to close at 17,079.51. But crucially, it dipped below the 17,000 level in the afternoon, touching a nadir not seen since October 2011.