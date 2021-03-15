Singapore stocks start week stronger, as aviation-related counters rise

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singapore stocks started the week stronger, led by gains in aviation-related counters, amid mixed trading in the region. The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.35 per cent to close at 3,106 on Monday.

Soaring to the top of the STI table was flag carrier Singapore Airlines, which rose 6.2 per cent to close at $5.63, the highest in a year. The gains follow reports that Singapore and Australia are in talks for a potential air travel bubble to allow for quarantine-free travel.

Other aviation-related stocks also closed higher. Sats rose 3.4 per cent to $4.52 while SIA Engineering climbed 5.1 per cent to close at $2.26.

Dairy Farm was the worst performer among the index constituents, falling 1.3 per cent to US$4.45.

Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 268 to 223, with 2.15 billion securities worth $1.33 billion changing hands.

Among the actively traded stocks was GL, which rose 10.3 per cent to 80 cents, as 60.9 million shares changed hands. The Guoco Group unit looking to take GL private raised its offer price to 80 cents from 70 cents on Monday.

Elsewhere in the region, markets were mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.2 per cent to 29,766.97, and the ASX 200 in Australia climbed 0.1 per cent to 6,773.

In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.3 per cent to 3,045.71, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1 per cent to 3,419.95.

Senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley at Oanda said: "Some degree of cyclical rotation is evident in Asia today, much like Wall Street on Friday night.

"Overall, it appears that the rotation from tech to cyclical recovery stocks is the preferred option to any rise in bond yields for the early part of the week."