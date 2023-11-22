Singapore stocks snap 3-day losing streak; STI up 0.6% on Nov 22

SINGAPORE – A downbeat session on Wall Street overnight on Nov 21 and mixed trading across the region failed to prevent local shares from snapping a three-day losing streak on Nov 22.

The relatively optimistic mood here nudged the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.6 per cent, or 18.58 points, to close at 3,114.92. Gainers outnumbered losers 321 to 250 in the broader market on modest trade of 1.4 billion shares worth $760.1.

Singtel led the STI’s gainers, rising 1.8 per cent to $2.29, partly on talk that the telco may sell its under-fire Australian unit Optus.

The three local banks also ended the day higher, with DBS, UOB and OCBC rising between 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust was the STI’s top decliner, with its units slipping 1.8 per cent to $1.09.

“The STI remains locked in a broad consolidation pattern since March 2021, as its value-focused composition failed to tap the ongoing traction towards global growth stocks as much,” said IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong.

He noted that the series of lower highs and lows since July indicate “some exhaustion from the bulls”, with further downside likely to leave the key psychological 3,000 level on watch in the near term.

Seatrium was the most actively traded counter by volume. It rose 0.9 per cent to 11 cents, after 472.9 million shares worth $52 million were traded.

Elsewhere, regional markets ended the day mixed after weakness in technology stocks inflicted minor wounds on the three key indexes on Wall Street.

The tech-focused Nasdaq led the slide, dropping 0.6 per cent, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials both dipped 0.2 per cent.

South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed, while the Shanghai Composite finished in the red. Australian stocks largely mirrored Wall Street, with tech and real estate taking a modest hit to send the ASX 200 declining just 0.07 per cent. THE BUSINESS TIMES