Singapore stocks slip amid Europe, China uncertainties

STI dips 0.6% as bullish mood gives way to wariness

Mixed trading across Asian markets as ECB raises rates

Jardine Matheson top performer among blue chips

Uncertainties in Europe and China weighed on sentiment across the region yesterday and helped send local shares down in a muted market. The bullish mood of the previous day gave way to one of wariness as the Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.6 per cent or 18 points to 3,152.30 with losers edging gainers 235 to 223 on trade of 800.8 million shares worth $816.7 million.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said: "Lingering caution persists for Chinese equities amid both virus and property sector risks."

Investor focus shifted to Europe, where the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by more than expected - its first increase in over a decade.

The anxieties resulted in mixed trading across key Asian markets, despite continued gains on Wall Street overnight.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.5 per cent and the Jakarta Composite dipped 0.2 per cent but the Kospi in South Korea and Malaysian shares each gained 0.9 per cent while Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.4 per cent. Australian shares closed 0.5 per cent higher.

"US equity indexes continue to build on their gains overnight, as subscribers' resilience from Netflix paved the way for further out-performance in growth stocks," Mr Yeap said.

The top performer among Singapore's blue-chip stocks was Jardine Matheson Holdings (JMH), which rose 1.4 per cent to US$55.04. JMH was one of only five STI constituents that finished higher. Sembcorp Industries was at the bottom of the table, losing 2.3 per cent to $2.97.

Thai Beverage was the most heavily traded counter on the STI for the second consecutive day, with 21.5 million shares traded. It closed 0.8 per cent lower at 63 cents.

In the broader market, Samudera Shipping was slapped with a Singapore Exchange query about "unusual price movements" in its shares. The stock rose 9.1 per cent to $1.08.