Singapore stocks slide in line with regional key indices

Singtel trading cum dividend up 0.79 per cent to $2.54

Losers beat gainers 407 to 151 after 1.65b securities traded

Sembmarine most active counter, closing 4.2% down

Singapore's stock market was in the red yesterday, alongside most regional key indices that were savaged by fears of bigger policy rate hikes by the United States and China's possibly re-imposing new lockdowns to stem Covid-19.

The key gauge Straits Times Index (STI) slid 1.33 per cent or 42.38 points to 3,139.35, with only three counters managing to escape unscathed. Singtel trading cum dividend rose 0.79 per cent to $2.54, and Sembcorp Industries was 0.36 per cent higher at $2.79. DFI Retail Group (formerly Dairy Farm International) was flat at US$2.90.

Market strategist at IG, Mr Yeap Jun Rong, noted that last week's sell-off had marked a break below a key downward trend line, which had supported the STI on at least seven occasions since November 2020. "A break below the trend line may suggest bearish sentiments taking greater control and that may leave the 3,000 psychological level on watch over the longer term," he said.

On the broader market, the number of decliners more than double that of gainers at 407 to 151, as 1.65 billion securities worth a total of $1.44 billion were traded.

Sembcorp Marine was the most active counter on a turnover of 124.9 million shares and closed 4.2 per cent down to $0.114, as its controversial proposed merger with Keppel Offshore and Marine was thrust into the spotlight .

Electric vehicle company Nio shares were down 7.97 per cent at US$ 17.90, despite the China-based maker reporting a smaller quarterly loss of 1.8 billion yuan (S$370 million) last week.

Regionally, South Korea's Kospi fell 3.5 per cent, marking its biggest fall in 22 months, on inflation fears. Similarly, Tokyo's Nikkei index fell 3 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dived 3.39 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.89 per cent.