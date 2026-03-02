Singapore stocks slide, gold rises on Middle East turmoil; SIA down 7%

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Straits Times Index slid as much as 2.4 per cent before paring losses.

SINGAPORE - Asian stock markets, including Singapore’s, fell sharply on March 2 on widening conflict in the Middle East sent investors heading for the relative safety of the US dollar and gold.

The Straits Times Index (STI) slid as much as 2.4 per cent before paring losses to trade at 4,888.01 around 9.30am, more than 2 per cent lower than Feb 27’s closing price of 4,995.07.

Shares of Singapore Airlines dropped more than 7 per cent to $6.64 at around 9.19am, after opening at $6.80, down from last week’s close of $7.18. Global air travel remained heavily disrupted on March 2 as the war in Iran kept key transit hubs, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, and Doha in Qatar, closed for a third day.

DBS, OCBC and UOB also edged lower as geopolitical uncertainty hit banks.

DBS opened at $56.70 and fell to $56.11 around 9.47am, down 1.77 per cent from Feb 27’s closing price of $57.12.

OCBC fell some 1.8 per cent to trade at $21.04 at about 9.48am, from Feb 27’s closing price of $21.43. UOB shares were down 1.5 per cent to $36.39, from last week’s close of $36.97.

Other index constituents also fell, with Singtel losing nearly 3 per cent to $4.89, down from last week’s closing price of $5.04.

Offshore engineering firm Seatrium slumped 5.8 per cent to $2.26 while Sembcorp Industries dropped about 1.6 per cent to $6.02.

Gold rallies

Gold prices climbed strongly, as investors sought safety as escalating geopolitical tensions deepened global economic uncertainty.

Spot gold rose 1 per cent to US$5,331.08 an ounce as at 10.30am in Singapore, after earlier gaining as much as 2 per cent.

Singapore-listed gold mining company CNMC Goldmine opened at $1.85 and rose more than 9 per cent to trade at $1.89 as at 9.56am.

Oil prices jumped by the most in four years with shipping on the Strait of Hormuz halted, threatening disruption to crude supplies.

The US dollar rose, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a key gauge of the US currency, climbing as much as 0.4 per cent.