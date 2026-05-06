Singapore stocks rise in tandem with Asia uplift; STI up 0.1%

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Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 380 to 244, after 2.2 billion securities worth S$2.3 billion changed hands.

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks ended higher on May 6.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.1 per cent or 6.77 points to finish at 4,927.38.

Venture Corp led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 10.9 per cent to end at $18.28. The worst performer among STI constituents was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, falling 4.2 per cent to close at $4.14 , as it traded ex-dividend .

The three local banks ended higher. DBS Bank gained 0.5 per cent to $58.85, OCBC Bank rose 0.8 per cent to $22, and UOB was up 1 per cent at $36.65.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, CSE Global was the top gainer, rising 11.8 per cent to finish at $1.52, CSE’s share price jump came on the back of a surge in new orders, largely driven by the booming tech sector. On May 6, it reported 74.6 per cent year-on-year growth in new orders, securing $271.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, from $155.3 million in the year before.

Ultragreen.ai was the biggest loser, falling 3.6 per cent to end the session at US$1.33.

Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 380 to 244, after 2.2 billion securities worth $2.3 billion changed hands. Key regional indexes were positive. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.2 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi rose 6.5 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was up 0.5 per cent.

“Right now, the market is behaving like a trader who has survived the margin call and suddenly feels invincible again. But beneath the optimism, the oil fuse is still burning,” warned Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

He added: “Oil remains the critical macro trigger because continued inventory draw-downs could rapidly transform optimism into a non-linear supply panic.” THE BUSINESS TIMES