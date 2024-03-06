Singapore stocks rise amid mixed regional showing, STI up 0.9%

SINGAPORE – Local shares put up a positive show on March 6 despite a downbeat session on Wall Street overnight and mixed results around the region’s stock markets.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) added 0.9 per cent or 29.04 points to 3,136.14 with gainers outnumbering losers 368 to 232, after 1.5 billion shares worth $1.2 billion changed hands.

There was rather more red ink than black across the region after the three key indexes on Wall Street retreated on the back of weaker tech stocks.

The Nikkei 225 lost 0.02 per cent in Tokyo, the Kospi in Seoul fell 0.3 per cent, Malaysian shares were down 0.4 per cent, but the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.7 per cent and ASX 200 Down Under inched up 0.1 per cent.

Mr Vishnu Varathan from Mizuho Bank noted that markets are cautious ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to the United States Senate later in the week. He added that markets are likely waiting to see if risk appetite may be whetted again, especially as the Fed is expected to push back on imminent rate-cut bets.

“Arguably, there is room to trade any gaps in expectations or glimmers of hope. Nevertheless, there is no rush to aggressively extend positioning,” added Mr Varathan.

The STI’s biggest gainer was Singapore Airlines, up 2.4 per cent to $6.51.

On March 5, Singapore’s competition watchdog approved the merger of Tata Group’s Air India and Vistara – Tata’s joint venture with SIA – subject to conditions.

SIA’s budget carrier, Scoot, also said it will start flying to Koh Samui in Thailand and Sibu in east Malaysia, bringing its network to 69 destinations.

The STI’s top decliner was UOL, down 1.3 per cent to $5.53.

The local banks ended higher. DBS Bank rose 0.6 per cent to $33.59, OCBC Bank gained 1.5 per cent to close at $13.19, and UOB was up 0.4 per cent or $0.10 to $28.25. THE BUSINESS TIMES