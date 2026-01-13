Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Shares in Singapore ended higher on Jan 13, as investors flocked to Asian equities for the second straight day amid souring sentiment in the US.

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 40.35 points or 0.9 per cent to 4,807.13.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 388 to 218 for the day, with 1.5 billion shares worth $1.5 billion changing hands.

“The fact remains that the Trump administration’s attempts to undermine the US Federal Reserve’s independence – and eventually, credibility – may be one of the most spectacular acts of self-sabotage,” said Mr Vishnu Varathan, head of macro research for Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho Securities in Singapore.

The way Mr Varathan sees it, the serving of grand jury subpoenas by the US Department of Justice on Fed chair Jerome Powell – suggesting criminal investigations – “prompted adverse ‘Sell America’ trades, undermining the US dollar and US Treasuries”.

The top performer on Singapore’s blue-chip index was Keppel, which rose 3.1 per cent or 33 cents to $10.83.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding also showed strong gains, climbing 2.5 per cent or nine cents to $3.74.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was the biggest loser on the STI for the second consecutive day – slipping another 0.6 per cent or 45 US cents to close at US$73.43.

The trio of local banks all ended higher on Jan 13. DBS climbed 1 per cent or 60 cents to $58.47, UOB rose 0.3 per cent or 10 cents to $36.19, and OCBC Bank jumped 1.1 per cent or 22 cents to $20.12.