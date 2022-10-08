Singapore stocks retreat as investors await US jobs data

A dismal Wall Street showing overnight condemned regional markets to a dispiriting end to the week yesterday.

There was red ink from one bourse to the next after the United States Federal Reserve's stance on more interest rate hikes reinforced recession fears among investors.

Wall Street set the tone: The S&P 500 index fell 1 per cent, the Nasdaq slipped 0.7 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.2 per cent.

Singapore shares reacted accordingly, with the Straits Times Index (STI) down 5.75 points or 0.2 per cent at 3,145.81. The index is, however, up 0.5 per cent for the week, thanks to a two-day rally.

There were 256 losers to 220 gainers on turnover of 1.45 billion shares worth $973.75 million.

It was much the same elsewhere. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong took the biggest tumble, falling 1.5 per cent, while Shanghai fell 0.55 per cent and the Nikkei in Tokyo slipped 0.7 per cent. Australian shares broke a three-day winning streak to fall 0.8 per cent but were up 4.6 per cent for the week.

With US jobs data out late on Friday, investors here have been staying on the sidelines as the numbers could have an impact on the Fed's hawkish rate hike stance.

Chinese electric car firm Nio have been on a downward trajectory here, sliding further by 9.6 per cent to US$14.47 on Friday.

ComfortDelGro shares closed 0.8 per cent lower at $1.28, nearing its 52-week low of $1.27.

An RHB analyst, who noted that the price had fallen 8 per cent since the counter exited the STI in September and is at its lowest in 10 years, said the firm's valuation is now "quite compelling".

Sembcorp Marine was the most traded stock, as it had been all week, at 389.1 million shares. It rose 1.7 per cent to 11.7 cents.

The Singapore Exchange noted that there were net institutional inflows of $20 million into the stock in the first four days of the week.