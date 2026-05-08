Singapore stocks fall as regional markets largely retreat; STI down 0.4%

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The benchmark Straits Times Index lost 0.4 per cent or 20.06 points to finish at 4,921.90.

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks ended lower on May 8 as regional markets largely retreated .

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.4 per cent, or 20.06 points, to finish at 4,921.90.

Jardine Matheson led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 1.6 per cent to US$71.28.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Hongkong Land, which fell 5.2 per cent to US$8.25. Hongkong Land is a subsidiary of Jardine Matheson.

The three local banks ended mixed.

OCBC Bank rose 0.2 per cent to $21.92; the lender on May 8 reported a 5 per cent rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 31 to $1.97 billion, from $1.88 billion a year earlier.

Meanwhile, DBS Bank finished 0.3 per cent lower at $58.68, and UOB fell 0.4 per cent to $36.56.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, BRC Asia was the top gainer, rising 5.6 per cent to $4.70.

Yangzijiang Financial was the index’s biggest decliner, falling 7.4 per cent to 25 cents.

Across the broader market, gainers trailed losers 248 to 337, after 1.8 billion securities worth $2.4 billion changed hands.

Key regional indexes were largely down.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.9 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.2 per cent, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.6 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.1 per cent.

“Investors are increasingly trapped between two competing narratives: resilient technology optimism on one side, and tightening financial conditions driven by energy and geopolitical risk on the other,” said Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“As long as the Strait of Hormuz remains unstable, markets are likely to remain highly headline sensitive with volatility capable of returning very quickly across all major asset classes,” he added. THE BUSINESS TIMES