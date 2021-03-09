Singapore stocks off to positive start for the week

Singapore stocks began the week on a positive note, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 1.9 per cent to close at 3,071.16.

Of the STI constituents, Jardine Strategic Holdings (JSH) and Jardine Matheson Holdings (JMH) were top performers for the day. JSH gained 19.49 per cent to close at US$32.80; JMH gained 15.48 per cent to close at US$62.

Analysts have noted that the offer price for JSH is at a significant discount to its net asset value for a done deal, through which the Jardine empire will untangle its decades-old cross-holding by having JMH buy out the remaining stake in JSH.

Mapletree Industrial Trust fell to the bottom of the index, sliding 2.29 per cent to close at $2.56.

Keppel DC Reit and Ascendas Reit were also among the worst STI performers for the day. Keppel DC Reit fell 2.25 per cent to close at $2.61, while Ascendas Reit closed down 2.05 per cent at $2.87.

On the broader market, decliners outnumbered gainers 275 to 237, with 2.07 billion securities worth $1.91 billion changing hands.

Across the region, Asian markets ended in the red. The Hang Seng Index fell 1.92 per cent to close at 28,450.83, while the Nikkei 225 Index slid 0.42 per cent to 28,743.25.

Crude oil prices jumped more than 2 per cent yesterday - having climbed around 4 per cent on Friday - after Saudi Arabia's oil facilities were attacked with drones and missiles. Brent crude is now at levels not seen since May 2019.

"So far, there have been no reports of significant damage or oil supply chain disruptions, but this is an evolving story that will keep oil traders on their toes," said Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes.

• Additional information from AFP