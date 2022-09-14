Singapore stocks lifted by US bear market bounce

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.5 per cent to close at 3,290.08 points on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight as US equities extended the bear market bounce for the fourth day.

In the wider Singapore market, advancers edged out decliners 257 to 244, with 1.24 billion shares worth $926.9 million traded.

Performance was mixed across the key Asian markets, amid uncertainty ahead of the release of consumer price index (CPI) data in the United States.

South Korea's Kospi Composite Index jumped 2.7 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.7 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 0.2 per cent, however, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.7 per cent.

"With the labour market remaining strong in the US over the last few months, the focus has remained on the inflation data to predict the path of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes," said market strategist Charu Chanana of Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.

"(The US CPI report) can move the market pricing of the Fed's rate path, and is the last key data point scheduled to release ahead of the Sep 21 Fed meeting," Ms Chanana added.

CapitaLand Investment was the top performer among the STI constituents on Tuesday, gaining 2.7 per cent to $3.75.

At the bottom of the table for the blue-chip stocks was Mapletree Industrial Trust, which shed 1.1 per cent to close at $2.60.

Genting Singapore was the most actively traded counter on the index, with 27.7 million shares changing hands.

The counter ended up 1.9 per cent to 79 cents.

The trio of local lenders also closed higher. DBS climbed 0.4 per cent to $33.63, OCBC Bank increased 0.7 per cent to $12.27 and UOB gained 0.5 per cent to $27.56.