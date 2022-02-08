Singapore stocks kick off the week on a positive note

Singapore shares ended the first trading day of the week on an upbeat note as investor sentiment here took a cue from last Friday's gains on Wall Street, which came on the back of positive job data figures for January. The benchmark Straits Times Index finished yesterday's session at 3,366.48 points, up 1 per cent or 35.07 points.

Daily turnover in the broader market was some 1.8 billion shares worth $1.5 billion, after advancers outpaced decliners 322 to 206.

Decisions by the US Federal Reserve are still being closely watched. IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said in a note that markets are now pricing in a 40 per cent chance of a 50 basis-point hike, compared with just 16 per cent at the start of the month.

Across the region, markets were a mixed bag. The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.03 per cent, the KLCI rose 0.5 per cent, while China's SSE Composite Index was up 2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225, however, was down 0.7 per cent and the Kospi closed 0.2 per cent lower.

"Rising bond yields will remain a key theme into the trading session, and one may watch if the rate-sensitive tech sector can continue to remain resilient," said Mr Yeap.

On the local bourse, Jardine Matheson Holdings was the top gainer, adding 1.4 per cent to US$60.96.

The trio of local lenders were among the best performers of the day. UOB added 2 per cent to close at $31.92; DBS was up 1.5 per cent at $36.48, while OCBC rose 1.3 per cent to $12.96. iFast Corporation - which is set to announce its FY2021 earnings next Tuesday - was another big advancer, gaining 4.7 per cent to $6.52.

At the other end of the spectrum, AEM Holdings was the biggest loser, falling 1.3 per cent to $4.55. Nanofilm Technologies was another big decliner, shedding 1.7 per cent to $2.95.

Disa Limited was the most actively traded stock by volume, with some 204.7 million shares changing hands. The counter ended unchanged at $0.006. Other actively traded stocks were Sembcorp Marine and Jiutian Chemical.