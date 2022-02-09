Singapore stocks gain as traders forget inflation and rate concerns

STI up 1.1%; gainers beat losers 304 to 191 across bourse

UOB tops list of advancing stocks, rising 2.3%

Azeus Systems biggest decliner with 10.2% drop

Local shares advanced further yesterday, as traders shrugged off inflation fears and worries of US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose 1.1 per cent or 35.26 points to cap off the trading session at 3,401.74.

Across the bourse, gainers surged past losers 304 to 191, after some 1.6 billion securities worth a total of $1.7 billion changed hands.

A note from UOB Global Economics and Markets Research noted that US stocks fell late into Monday's trading session amid renewed declines in big tech names.

More market volatility can also be expected with the release of the US inflation report tomorrow, it added, especially since a reading upwards of 7 per cent - the highest since the early 1980s - is expected.

On the local bourse, UOB was the top advancer, gaining 2.3 per cent to $32.65. Other lenders made gains too - OCBC rose 1.3 per cent to $13.13, while DBS was up 0.3 per cent to $36.58. Venture Corporation was another top gainer, adding 4.1 per cent to $18.32.

At the other end of the spectrum, thinly traded Azeus Systems was the biggest decliner. The counter fell 10.2 per cent to $6.55.

iFast Corporation, among the top performers on Monday, was one of the top decliners, falling 1.7 per cent to $6.41. A couple of glove-makers were also among the worst performers. Riverstone fell 2.7 per cent to 73.5 cents; Top Glove was down 2.7 per cent to 73 cents.

Over on the STI, only two stocks ended in the red. Hongkong Land slipped 0.9 per cent to US$5.53, and Sats fell 0.3 per cent to $4.05.

Disa Limited was again the most actively traded counter by volume, with 180.7 million shares traded. The stock ended flat at 0.6 cent.

Other heavily traded stocks were Sembcorp Marine, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Singtel.

Other markets in Asia ended the day mixed, with Hang Seng and KLCI down, while Kospi and Nikkei edged up.