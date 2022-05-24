Singapore stocks fall amid mixed showing on regional markets

STI opens higher but moves south the rest of the day

KL, Jakarta, HK down 0.4-1.2%; Japan and South Korea edge up

Yangzijiang extends last week's gains, Wilmar top loser on STI

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.83 per cent, or 26.93 points, to close at 3,213.65 yesterday, amid a mixed regional showing.

Despite starting the day higher, the index trended downwards throughout the day.

Losers beat winners 270 to 233 in the broader Singapore market, with 1.61 billion securities worth $1.08 billion changing hands.

Singapore announced that core consumer prices have kept rising, with core inflation in April at its highest level since early 2012.

Among major regional indexes, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.19 per cent, Jakarta Composite Index fell 1.12 per cent, and Kuala Lumpur Composite Index slipped 0.43 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.98 per cent and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.31 per cent.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the STI's top performer for the day. The stock climbed 1.12 per cent to close at 90 cents, extending gains from the previous week.

Wilmar International was the biggest loser on the index, down 2.33 per cent to end at $4.19.

Oanda's senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific Jeffrey Halley said recessionary concerns continue to hold back the buy-the-dippers in Asia, with most markets in the region "completely ignoring" the strong rally by US index futures.

"Asia, however, isn't taking the bait, with most regional markets trading on the soft side after Beijing tightened virus restrictions in parts of the city, and Shanghai's Jingan district closed shops and told residents to stay at home," he said.

With the S&P 500 flirting with a bear market last week and notching more than US$1 trillion in losses, participants in the latest MLIV Pulse survey reckon there's more pain to come.

According to the median projection of 1,009 respondents, the gauge is likely to keep falling this year before bottoming at around 3,500, compared with Friday's 3,901 close, and a 27 per cent drop from the January peak.