Singapore stocks fall after US inflation dashes Fed rate-cut hopes, STI down 0.1%

SINGAPORE – There wasn’t much love lost for regional shares on Valentine’s Day after Wall Street fell overnight on news that United States inflation was stickier than expected.

There was some consultation here when the Straits Times Index (STI) restricted losses to just 2.8 points or 0.1 per cent for a close of 3,139.07 with losers outnumbering gainers 282 to 270 on trade of 1.4 billion shares worth $1.23 billion.

The downbeat mood stemmed from the hotter-than-expected US consumer price index for January that underscored persistent inflationary pressures and dashed hopes of early rate cuts.

SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said: “The persistence of price pressures... shouldn’t surprise.

“With the labour market expanding... and consumer sentiment rebounding sharply since November, coupled with soaring home prices, it would be unexpected if inflation didn’t increase again. However, many were caught off guard.”

Indexes in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Australia all fell, while Hong Kong stocks rose after trading resumed following the New Year holiday.

Losses here were led by Jardine Matheson Holdings and Jardine Cycle & Carriage while the banks were mixed. DBS Bank rose 0.3 per cent to $32.57, UOB gained 0.4 per cent to $28.32 and OCBC Bank was unchanged at $12.95.

Rex International, the day’s second-most actively traded with 49 million shares done, fell 11.1 per cent to 12.8 cents. This came after the company said a preliminary review indicated a net loss for the 2023 fiscal year.

Singapore Airlines extended Feb 13’s spectacular gains, ending 0.7 per cent higher at $7.14. The airline will give its third-quarter business update on Feb 20.

CGS-CIMB Research noted last month SIA’s strong revenue dynamics over the second half of the 2024 financial year.

However, the big surprise was the airline’s strong cargo performance late in 2023 based on its operating results released a month ago. The moderation in jet fuel costs is another upside, the research house pointed out. THE BUSINESS TIMES