Singapore stocks extend rally to close at new high

• Gainers outpace losers 246 to 216 on the broader market

• DBS, UOB lead gains; S'pore travel-related stocks end higher

• Genting S'pore second-most traded counter by volume

Singapore shares closed higher yesterday with the key Straits Times Index (STI) finishing 0.66 per cent, or 21.56 points, higher at 3,263.90, a new high.

The gains were chalked up amid extended optimism from the previous week's showing.

The benchmark STI had risen to a post-pandemic high of 3,242.34 last Friday, buoyed by better-than-expected earnings from Singapore's banking trio and easing of border restrictions.

Some 1.43 billion units worth $1.3 billion were traded yesterday. Gainers outpaced losers, with 246 counters up and 216 down.

Yesterday's gains were led by banking stocks DBS and UOB.

Singapore's travel-related stocks were also heavily traded, buoyed by global gains, positive data for Pfizer's experimental pill against Covid-19, as well as the United States reopening its borders.

The US yesterday ended 20 months of restrictions on travel from around the globe, reopening its land and air borders to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a trial of Pfizer's experimental Covid-19 antiviral pill was stopped early after the drug was shown to reduce, by 89 per cent, the chances of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease, the company said last Friday.

In Singapore, shares of national carrier Singapore Airlines, ground handler Sats as well as SIA Engineering, the maintenance arm of Singapore Airlines, were all up yesterday.

Hospitality group Genting Singapore was the second-most traded stock by volume, with 73.98 million shares changing hands.

In contrast, Hong Kong stocks ended on a negative note yesterday as a sell-off in tech firms overshadowed a rally in tourism-linked companies. The Hang Seng Index gave up 0.43 per cent, or 106.74 points, to 24,763.77.