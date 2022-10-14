Singapore stocks extend losing streak to close at 19-month low

The jitters have really set in now among investors with local shares heading south for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday to close at a 19-month low.

The usual suspects were in play - impending United States inflation data figures and fears over a global recession - to send the Straits Times Index (STI) down 1.4 per cent or 42.74 points to 3,040.45 - the lowest level since March 2021.

Losers outnumbered gainers 357 to 179 after 1.6 billion shares worth $1.3 billion changed hands.

Just two STI stocks ended in the black. Emperador was the top performer, rising 1 per cent to 48.5 cents, while Wilmar gained 0.3 per cent at $3.57. DFI Retail Group was the biggest STI decliner, falling 5.6 per cent to US$2.21.

Local tech manufacturers were among the biggest losers in the broader market amid reports that US giant Intel was planning to cut thousands of jobs. AEM fell 11.4 per cent, while UMS, Aztech Global and Frencken slipped between 5 and 6.8 per cent.

Some of these counters were also recently downgraded by analysts.

Losses in Singapore mirrored declines across key regional indices.

Japan, Shanghai, Hong Kong and South Korea fell between 0.3 and 1.9 per cent as investors awaited inflation data from the US to be released later on Thursday.

Australian shares edged down after another night of red ink on Wall Street with the S&P 500 off 0.3 per cent, the Nasdaq sliding 0.1 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipping 0.1 per cent.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong noted that market expectations are pointing to a further moderation in US headline inflation to 8.1 per cent in September, down from 8.3 per cent in August, although there could be an uptick in core inflation. He said: "With equity markets desperately looking for an opportunity for a bounce, matching or coming in below expectations will be looked upon to trigger a relief rally."