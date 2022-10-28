Singapore stocks end week on a high amid bargain hunting; STI up 1.5% on Friday

SINGAPORE – Local shares ended a choppy week on an upbeat note on Friday, thanks in part to some buoyant corporate results.

The Straits Times Index (STI) finished the day 1.5 per cent or 43.95 points higher at 3,059.19 on turnover of 1.9 billion shares worth $1.6 billion, although losers outnumbered gainers 271 to 247.

Friday’s robust performance helped the STI end the week up 3 per cent.

Before Friday’s session, real estate investment trusts, banks and other financial services had seen the largest net institutional outflows in Singapore in October, noted Singapore Exchange market strategist Geoff Howie.

UOB was the top advancer, after announcing a 34 per cent increase in third-quarter earnings to $1.4 billion on the back of record net interest income. The counter closed at $27.06, up 4 per cent.

The other two lenders were also among the top gainers. DBS Bank rose 3 per cent to $33.78 and OCBC Bank was up 1.8 per cent to $11.99.

Mr Howie said the trio of banks ended the week up 4.1 per cent. DBS and OCBC will report their quarterly earnings on Nov 3 and Nov 4, respectively.

Keppel Corporation was also among the top performers, gaining 4.7 per cent to $6.96. On Thursday, it announced a 24 per cent rise in revenue to $6.8 billion year on year for the first nine months of 2022.

Nio was the biggest loser for the day, crashing 8.2 per cent to US$9.44.

CapitaLand Investment was another top decliner, shedding 3.2 per cent to $3.03. Sheng Siong, which reported a 4.6 per cent decline in third-quarter net profit to $32.8 million, also ended down, falling 3.1 per cent to $1.56.

Singapore was the stand-out performer in the region, which was awash in red ink, mainly after concerns over the tech sector battered the Nasdaq on Wall Street overnight.

Shanghai stocks fell 2.3 per cent, the Nikkei was down 0.9 per cent while the Hang Seng dropped 3.7 per cent.

Lower iron ore prices hit the Australian mining sector, helping to send the bourse down 0.9 per cent and ending its four-day winning streak. THE BUSINESS TIMES