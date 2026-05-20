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Across the broader market, gainers were outnumbered by losers 258 to 344, after 1.6 billion securities worth $2.3 billion changed hands.

SINGAPORE - Stocks in Singapore ended lower on May 20.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.5 per cent or 27.43 points to finish at 5,044.91.

Wilmar International led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 2.2 per cent or eight cents to end at $3.73.

It was the worst STI performer on May 19, having fallen 1.6 per cent.

The worst performer among STI constituents on May 20 was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, falling 3.3 per cent or 13 cents to close at $3.81.

The local banks all ended lower. DBS Bank lost 1.1 per cent or 70 cents , closing the day at $61.30. OCBC Bank fell 0.8 per cent or 19 cents to $23.24, and UOB was down 0.4 per cent or 16 cents at $37.59.

The iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index lost 0.9 per cent or 14.21 points to 1,531.14.

Within the index, Frencken was the top gainer, rising 8.5 per cent or 24 cents to finish at $3.05, while First Resources was the top loser, falling 5.9 per cent or 19 cents to end the session at $3.03.

Across the broader market, gainers were outnumbered by losers 258 to 344, after 1.6 billion securities worth $2.3 billion changed hands.

Key regional indexes were negative.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.6 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 1.2 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.9 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.6 per cent. THE BUSINESS TIMES