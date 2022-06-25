Singapore stocks end higher, buoyed by better output data

Local stocks rose yesterday on the back of an upbeat set of factory output results for last month that beat analyst expectations.

A surge in semiconductor production drove factory output up 13.8 per cent year on year, well ahead of the revised 6.4 per cent increase in April. It marked the eighth straight month of output expansion.

The robust numbers sent the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.6 per cent, or 18.85 points, to 3,111.65. Gainers outnumbered losers 314 to 204 in the broader market after 1.1 billion shares worth $882.2 million changed hands.

Indexes in Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia also rose, ending between 0.4 per cent and 2.3 per cent up.

While Singapore's industrial production was a factor, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said risk appetite might have taken a greater cue from global market sentiment, including the rally overnight on Wall Street.

That was sparked in part by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell noting that the central bank would be "reluctant" to start cutting rates in an economic downturn if inflation was still too high.

The remarks helped the Dow Jones close 0.6 per cent higher, while the S&P 500 index gained 1 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.6 per cent.

Mapletree Logistics Trust was the STI top performer, closing 3.7 per cent higher at $1.70. ST Engineering followed closely, up 2.8 per cent at $4.01.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding finished at the bottom of the table for a second day in a row, shedding 0.5 per cent to close at 95 cents.

Among the trio of banks, UOB ended 0.2 per cent down at $26.40, DBS slipped 0.1 per cent to $29.81, and OCBC closed flat at $11.33.

In the broader market, watchlisted Mencast was among the most actively traded by volume.

The engineering services company closed up 23.9 per cent at 5.7 cents on trade of 35.5 million.