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The benchmark Straits Times Index gained 1.5 per cent or 75.59 points to finish at 5,072.34.

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks ended higher on May 19.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 1.5 per cent, or 75.59 points, to finish at 5,072.34.

City Developments led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 4.8 per cent, or 38 cents , to end at $8.22. This came after former director Kwek Leng Peck rejoined the board, six years after resigning over disagreements.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Wilmar International, which fell 1.6 per cent, or six cents , to close at $3.65.

The three local banks ended higher. DBS Bank gained 2 per cent, or $1.24, to $62; OCBC Bank rose 1.7 per cent, or 39 cents , to $23.43, and UOB was up 1.2 per cent, or 46 cents , at $37.75.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, StarHub was the top gainer, rising 3 per cent, or three cents, to finish at $1.03, while First Resources was the top loser, falling 12.7 per cent, or 47 cents , to end the session at $3.22.

Across the broader market, gainers edged out losers 325 to 302, after 1.9 billion securities worth $2.4 billion changed hands.

Key regional indexes were mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.5 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.4 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was down 3.3 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.03 per cent. THE BUSINESS TIMES