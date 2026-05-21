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The benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.02 per cent or 0.8 point to finish at 5,045.71.

SINGAPORE – Stocks in Singapore were flattish on May 21 amid a mixed performance in regional markets.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.02 per cent or 0.8 point to finish at 5,045.71. Venture Corp led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 2.5 per cent or 43 cents to end at $17.65.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Singtel, which fell 6.4 per cent or 32 cents to close at $4.70. The telco earlier on May 21 posted a net profit of $2.2 billion for the six months ended March 31, down 20.9 per cent from the year-ago period.

The three local banks ended May 21 higher. DBS Bank gained 0.7 per cent or 45 cents to $61.75, OCBC Bank rose 0.4 per cent or nine cents to $23.33, and UOB was up 0.3 per cent or 10 cents at $37.69.

Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 315 to 285, after 1.8 billion securities worth $2.6 billion changed hands.

Key regional indexes were mixed.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 3.1 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was up 8.4 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1 per cent, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.5 per cent. THE BUSINESS TIMES