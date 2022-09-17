Singapore stocks end flat amid concerns over more rate hikes

Concerns over high inflation persisting and the prospect of more rate hikes in the United States sent most Asian markets into the red on Friday, although local shares bucked the trend.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) edged up 0.01 per cent or 0.31 point to 3,268.29, with losers outnumbering gainers 284 to 213 on trade of 1.71 billion shares worth $1.9 billion.

That was the rare bright spot in the region, where both the Shanghai and Shenzhen indexes in China ended 2.3 per cent lower, Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.1 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.9 per cent and the Kospi in Seoul lost 0.8 per cent.

Australian shares took a hit after Reserve Bank chief Philip Lowe said the current cash rate is "still too low". It helped send the ASX 200 down 1.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent lower for the week.

The declines followed a downbeat session on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 off 1.1 per cent while the Nasdaq fell 1.4 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.5 per cent.

Mr Vasu Menon, executive director of investment strategy at OCBC Bank, said August inflation coming in higher than expected in the US led some market watchers to believe that the risk of the Federal Reserve increasing the interest rate by 100 basis points (bps) instead of last week's consensus of a 75-point hike has gone up quite sharply.

He believes the Fed will still raise rates by 75 points next week and by a further 100 points over the next few months to reach a rate of 4 per cent to 4.25 per cent at least.

"But if inflation continues to be sticky because the job market and wage growth stay strong, there is a risk that the Fed could hike rates by 100 bps and take the Fed funds rate past the 4.25 per cent level."

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the STI's leading performer, ending 5.6 per cent higher at $1.03.

City Developments was the top decliner, off 2.2 per cent to $8.17.