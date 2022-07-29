Singapore stocks edge up, joining regional peers

Local shares followed their regional peers to head north yesterday after a positive session on Wall Street sparked possibly by overnight comments by the Federal Reserve chief. The Fed raised interest rates by an expected 75 basis points on Wednesday.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 15.51 points or 0.5 per cent to 3,220.65 with gainers beating losers 286 to 175 in the broader market on trade of 1.1 billion shares worth $1.08 billion.

In the region, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.4 per cent, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.8 per cent, the Jakarta Composite gained 0.9 per cent and the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index 1.4 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.2 per cent.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's statements about potentially slowing the pace of rate hikes may have led to Wall Street's strong performance overnight, with the broad-based S&P 500 finishing 2.6 per cent up while the Nasdaq added 4 per cent.

While most regional markets were "duly following suit", he noted that risks stemming from China, possible recessions in the US and Europe and rising inflation in the region continued to weigh on sentiment.

The STI's biggest gainer was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the second day in a row, gaining 3.7 per cent to close at 97.5 cents.

Frasers Logistics and Commercial Trust was the most traded counter by volume and the second biggest gainer on the STI, rising 3.7 per cent to $1.42 after 28.3 million units were traded. ST Engineering was at the bottom, shedding 1.5 per cent to close at $4.04.

Singapore Airlines and Keppel Corporation reported results after the market closed, with SIA announcing quarterly operating profit of $556 million - its highest since the third quarter of the 2008 financial year. Keppel Corp posted net profit of $497.5 million for the first half of the year ended June 30, up 65.9 per cent.