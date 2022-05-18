Singapore stocks edge up amid rally in major Asian markets

Hang Seng surges 3.3%, others in region rise 0.3% to 0.9%

ComfortDelGro tops STI gainers, adding 6 cents to $1.47

OCBC and UOB up, DBS down in mixed day for local banks

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose, along with other major Asian indexes, gaining 0.3 per cent or 10.73 points to close at 3,201.89 yesterday.

Within the region, the Hang Seng Index surged 3.3 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 per cent and South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.9 per cent. The Jakarta Composite Index closed up 0.7 per cent, and the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index rose 0.3 per cent.

World markets have been roiled by surging inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine - leaving investors jittery.

"Markets remain in fight or flight mode while rolling the dice on recession odds," Mr Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

In the wider market in Singapore, gainers beat losers 296 to 203, with 1.7 billion shares worth $1.4 billion changing hands.

Singapore posted its non-oil domestic export (Nodx) figures, which rose 6.4 per cent year on year in April. The Nodx figures came in marginally lower than the 6.5 per cent growth expected by private-sector economists responding to a Bloomberg poll.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong noted that the overall Nodx data highlighted some resilience in the manufacturing sector, with the potential easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China being a catalyst for growth.

At the top of the STI was ComfortDelGro, which gained 4.3 per cent or six cents to close at $1.47.

Last Friday, the company posted a 3.9 per cent increase in revenue to $859.9 million for the first quarter ended March 31.

At the bottom of the table was Keppel DC Reit, which declined 1 per cent to close at $1.94.

The trio of local banks ended mixed. DBS fell 0.6 per cent to $31.04, UOB gained 0.5 per cent to $28.63 and OCBC climbed 0.3 per cent to $11.74.

In commodities trade, global wheat prices soared to a record after major producer India banned its export because of a heatwave hitting production.

• Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse