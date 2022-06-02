Singapore stocks edge up 0.4% on stronger market sentiment

Local shares enjoyed a more upbeat note yesterday on the back of virus curbs easing in Shanghai although there were still concerns about United States interest rates.

The better mood left the Straits Times Index up 0.4 per cent or 11.51 points at 3,244, with losers pipping gainers 234 to 220 on trade of 1.3 billion shares worth $1.2 billion.

Indices across the region were mixed as worries about key macroeconomic issues affected markets to varying degrees. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.7 per cent while the ASX 200 in Sydney rose 0.3 per cent on the back of the miners and telcos, but Malaysian shares slipped 1.1 per cent and the Hang Seng shed 0.6 per cent.

Despite the bounce in certain markets, Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley warned that Shanghai's easing of curbs may not necessarily offer an "instant panacea to an Asian slowdown". He said any returning Covid-10 outbreaks in Beijing, Shanghai or Shenzhen will "put China back to square one".

Jardine Matheson Holdings was the biggest gainer on the STI, adding 1.5 per cent to US$58.91. Luxury watch retailer Cortina Holdings was another winner, gaining 6.9 per cent to close at $4.65.

Two of the three local lenders were among the biggest advancers: DBS Bank was up 0.9 per cent to $31.21 while OCBC Bank rose 0.7 per cent to $11.91. But UOB was the biggest decliner for the day, closing at $29.04, down 1.6 per cent.

Sats was another big loser, shedding 2.7 per cent to $4.26. DBS Group Research had cut its call on the counter to a "hold" from the previous "buy", citing the company's lower-than-expected latest quarterly results and rising cost pressures on operating margins.

Sembcorp Marine was the most heavily traded counter, with 119.7 million shares changing hands over the course of the day. The stock closed at 11.7 cents, down 1.7 per cent. Other actively traded stocks included Marco Polo Marine, Jiutian Chemical and Singtel.