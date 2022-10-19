Singapore stocks edge lower, amid mixed regional trading

SINGAPORE - Singapore stock pricess ended lower on Wednesday, amid mixed trading in the region. The Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.1 per cent, or 3.08 points, to close at 3,022.8.

Losers outnumbered gainers 315 to 209, after 964 million securities worth $856.5 million changed hands.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the top-traded counter by volume, with 35.4 million shares worth $40.2 million traded. The counter fell 1.7 per cent to $1.14 at the close.

The top gainer on the STI was ST Engineering. The counter rose 2.8 per cent to end at $3.26, with 8.1 million shares worth $26.5 million changing hands.

The trio of local banks were up, with DBS gaining 1.1 per cent to $32.85, OCBC rising 0.4 per cent to $11.64, while UOB was up 0.04 per cent at $26.27.

Elsewhere in Asia, key indexes were mixed. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index gained 1.1 per cent; the Nikkei 225 Index was up 0.4 per cent. The Hang Seng Index lost 2.4 per cent, and the Shanghai SE Composite Index was down 1.2 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.3 per cent.

Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said: “As has been the case of late, any disturbance in global fixed-income markets immediately haemorrhages into risk.”

He noted that global bond yields have been rising, as the December Gilt future is trading down amid strong consumer price index in Britain.

However, there are “nascent signs that the global activity-to-inflation composition is bettering”, he added.

He noted that United States bank sector earnings suggested that consumer balance sheets are in a good place, while global price pressures are receding as supply bottlenecks ease. THE BUSINESS TIMES