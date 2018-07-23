Singapore stocks dip on Monday; STI down 0.2% to 3,291.48

The Singapore Exchange Centre along Shenton Way.
The Singapore Exchange Centre along Shenton Way. PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
40 min ago
vshiao@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks dipped at the start of trading on Monday (July 23), with the Straits Times Index moving down 6.35 points or 0.2 per cent to 3,291.48 at as 9am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 49 to 43, as some 35.6 million shares worth $34.7 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was investment holding company mDR Limited, which fell to $0.001, down $0.001 or 50 per cent, with 15 million shares traded.

Other actives include CapitaLand, which remained flat at $3.19, with 2.66 million shares exchanging hands, as well as SembCorp Marine, which fell $0.08 to $1.88 with 423,700 shares changing hands.

SembCorp Industries also fell $0.04 to $2.65, with 408,100 shares being traded.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Related news and commentaries on Asean
Constantly learning is key to staying competitive
Shop Smart at Gain City Group Buy. Register & get $3,000 shopping vouchers!