Singapore stocks dip as China tightens Covid-19 restrictions

The Straits Times Index (STI) retreated 0.5 per cent to close at 3,275.07 points yesterday.

Earlier in the day, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) board member Alvin Tan said in Parliament that the stronger Singapore dollar is not expected to significantly affect the country's exports.

"With continuing uncertainty in the global economic environment, Singapore's exports are primarily dependent on demand rather than our exchange rate," he added. Mr Tan, who is also Minister of State for Trade and Industry, said strengthening the Singapore dollar is necessary to dampen inflation and help preserve the purchasing power of businesses and households.

This came as the US dollar made multi-year highs against the Singdollar yesterday, lifted by higher interest rates. The Federal Reserve last week raised interest rates for the first time in 22 years, by 0.5 per cent. The Singapore currency is down 3.2 per cent against the greenback to date this year, since ending last year at 1.3490.

In the wider Singapore market, losers outnumbered gainers 273 to 115, after 1.3 billion shares worth $1.17 billion changed hands. "Asian equities are down heavily in the red today as regional markets react to tightening Covid-19 restrictions in China and fears of a prolonged slowdown in the world's second-largest economy," said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi each dropped 2.5 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 3.8 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI slipped 1 per cent.

The biggest decliner on Singapore's blue-chip index was Venture Corporation, which fell 3.4 per cent or 61 cents to close at $17.50. The top performer on the STI was ST Engineering, which closed 2.2 per cent higher at $4.11.

Singtel was the most heavily traded counter among constituent stocks, with 34.7 million shares traded. The counter closed up 0.4 per cent at $2.75.