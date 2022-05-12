Singapore stocks dip again amid mixed showing across region

Recession fears and rate hikes in the United States combined to deliver yet another day of losses yesterday.

The growing sense of unease among traders here left the Straits Times Index (STI) down 0.3 per cent or 8.12 points at 3,226.07, although gainers outpaced losers 254 to 193 after 1.48 billion shares worth $1.56 billion changed hands.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley noted that Asia was mixed, adding: "Overall, the picture is one of the markets left to their own devices after an inconclusive US session and a slow headline reel in Asia."

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.2 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed 1 per cent higher, Malaysian shares edged up 0.1 per cent while South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.2 per cent.

"Mainland China stocks are leading the way higher today after China's inflation data showed a still very benign inflation landscape," Mr Halley said. "In the context of the inflation landscape elsewhere in the world, China is in a very sweet spot at the moment."

However, he added there are no signs yet that China has moved away from its deleveraging stance.

The top performer here was DFI Retail Group, formerly known as Dairy Farm International. It was the STI's worst performer on Tuesday but reversed the tables yesterday to add 2.7 per cent to US$2.69.

Mapletree Commercial Trust was at the bottom of the table, falling 2.2 per cent to $1.79.

Singtel was the most heavily traded counter among the constituent stocks for the third consecutive day this week. The counter rose 1.1 per cent to $2.83 with 60.5 million shares traded.

In the wider Singapore market, Sembcorp Marine was the most active, with 115.2 million shares changing hands as the counter closed up 1 per cent at 9.7 cents. The local lenders saw mixed performances: OCBC rose 0.7 per cent to $11.82, DBS fell 1.6 per cent to $31.92, and UOB lost 1 per cent to $28.48.