Singapore stocks close higher as other bourses in region fall

The Straits Times Index (STI) bucked the regional trend and ended up 0.5 per cent to close at 3,145.77 yesterday.

Across the broader market, decliners beat advancers 281 to 210 on turnover of 994.5 million shares worth $893.2 million.

Markets across Asia were in the red. Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 1.8 per cent, South Korea's Kospi composite index was down 1 per cent and the Jakarta composite index edged 0.1 per cent lower.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 1.3 per cent, weighed down by a rout in China's tech sector.

Alibaba Group Holding was among the biggest drags, losing 5.4 per cent after the authorities levied fines on the firm and Tencent Holdings over the weekend.

The fines have revived talk that the authorities may tighten oversight of Internet firms again.

Although the fines were "negligible", said Mr Redmond Wong, a strategist at Saxo Capital Markets, "the penalty reminded investors about regulatory risks over Chinese Internet companies".

Other China gauges were also in the red. Before the losses set in, the tech index had rebounded almost 50 per cent from a March low and the benchmark CSI 300 Index was closing in on a bull market as the authorities eased Covid-19 curbs.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley noted that Covid-19 fears in China continue to "hang like a dark cloud" over the region, while Wall Street went back into "recession mode" overnight, with the S&P 500 falling by 1.2 per cent and the Nasdaq shedding 2.3 per cent on Monday.

At home, DBS Bank topped the STI yesterday, climbing 2.3 per cent to close at $30.73. In second place, UOB rose 1.4 per cent to close at $26.79, and OCBC Bank gained 0.4 per cent to $11.49.

At the bottom of the table was City Developments Limited, which fell 3.3 per cent to close at $7.62.

