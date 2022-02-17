Singapore stocks climb as Asian markets rebound

Local shares rose yesterday amid a broader rebound across Asian markets as investors dialled down their fears over a possible conflict in Ukraine.

The jolt of optimism sent the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.5 per cent or 17.92 points to 3,439.30.

Gainers easily outnumbered losers 272 to 164 after 1.1 billion shares worth $1.3 billion changed hands across the broader market.

Elsewhere, bourses in Japan, Hong Kong, Australia and South Korea climbed between 1.1 per cent and 2.2 per cent.

The positive sentiment followed gains overnight on Wall Street, as news emerged that Russia was withdrawing some of its troops from the Ukraine border.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.2 per cent higher, the S&P 500 added 1.6 per cent and the Nasdaq gained 2.5 per cent while energy prices fell as well.

"De-escalation of the Ukraine crisis boosted investor confidence and sent stocks higher overnight," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

Safe havens including the United States dollar and gold declined overnight, showing a reduced appetite for safety, she noted.

"These assets still remain in focus as President Joe Biden said the US has yet to verify Moscow's claim and an invasion remains possible," added Ms Yang.

Thai Beverage was the top STI gainer after climbing 2.2 per cent to close at 69.5 cents.

The counter was also the most actively traded stock by volume across the broader market for the second day running, with 46 million shares changing hands.

Other top gainers for the day included transport giant ComfortDelGro, which rose 2.1 per cent, and contract manufacturer Venture Corporation, which advanced 1.6 per cent to $18.52.

Mapletree Commercial Trust finished at the bottom of the STI performance table, with the units falling 1.6 per cent to close at $1.82.