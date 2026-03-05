Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Across the wider Singapore market, gainers outperformed losers 376 to 231, after 1.7 billion securities worth $2.6 billion changed hands.

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks rose on March 5, as Asian equities rebounded after a three-day rout sparked by the Middle East war.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.7 per cent or 33.81 points to finish at 4,846.56.

The biggest gainer among the blue-chip index constituents was defence contractor ST Engineering, which rose 4.4 per cent or 46 cents to $10.84.

The worst performer on the STI was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which retreated 1.4 per cent or six cents to $4.22.

The trio of local banks saw mixed performance. DBS Bank rose 0.2 per cent or 12 cents to $55.12, and UOB added 0.5 per cent or 18 cents to finish at $36.01. OCBC Bank fell 0.3 per cent or six cents to $20.84.

“Animal spirits are making a comeback on Wall Street as developments in Washington and Tehran raise the chances of peace being reached sooner rather than later,” said Interactive Brokers’ senior economist Jose Torres.

He added: “Stocks are rallying broadly as market enthusiasm rebounds, prompting participants to chase risk assets.”

Key regional indexes all finished higher. South Korea’s Kospi surged 9.6 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.9 per cent, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI advanced 0.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index fell 2.3 per cent or 34.21 points to 1,440.24.

China Aviation Oil was the biggest gainer among the index constituents, climbing 6.2 per cent or 11 cents to $1.88.