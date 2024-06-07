Singapore stocks appear unfazed by ECB’s decision; STI once again flat

SINGAPORE – Lowering Interest rates in major economies usually puts a rocket under local shares here but the cut from the European Central Bank (ECB) – its first since 2019 – fell flat on June 7.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was unchanged in percentage terms, moving down only 0.04 points to 3,330.77 with winners beating losers 284 to 258 on trade of 1.3 billion shares worth $948.2 million.

The ECB shaved three key interest rates, which apply across all 20 countries using the euro, by a quarter-point to 3.75 per cent.

Mr Mark Wall, chief European economist at Deutsche Bank, said the cut was expected but the statement gave “less guidance than might have been expected on what comes next”.

“This is not a central bank in a rush to ease policy,” he noted.

Regional markets were mixed at the news. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 0.6 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 ticked down 0.1 per cent.

The gainers included Malaysian stocks, up 0.2 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi, which added 1.2 per cent after returning from a holiday break.

Australian shares rose 0.5 per cent to a two-week high and near the all-time high reached in early April.

Wall Street was less buoyant overnight with the S&P 500 down 0.1 per cent, ending a four-session winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2 per cent and the tech-focused Nasdaq dipped 0.1 per cent after a record high on Wednesday.

Back home, the STI’s biggest winner was Jardine Cycle & Carriage, which rose 3 per cent to $27.16. It was closely followed by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, up 3 per cent to $2.41.

The biggest loser was property player Hongkong Land, down 1.4 per cent to US$3.42.

There was little movement among the banks: OCBC Bank lost 0.2 per cent to $14.27; UOB was virtually flat at $30.76; and DBS Bank added 0.1 per cent to finish at $35.52. THE BUSINESS TIMES