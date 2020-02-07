Singapore stock watch: ThaiBev, Frasers Property, Sembcorp, SPH, FLT, F&N, CRCT

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Feb 7):

Thai Beverage Public Company (ThaiBev): Liquor producer Red Bull Distillery (1988) Co and two other subsidiaries of ThaiBev have together acquired Sub Permpoon 8 Co - which operates property rental and development in Thailand - for a total purchase price of 1.03 billion baht (S$45.8 million). Shares of ThaiBev rose 1.5 Singapore cents or 1.9 per cent to close at 81.5 cents on Thursday, before the announcement.

Frasers Property: A subsidiary of the property developer has established a A$2 billion (S$1.87 billion) multicurrency debt issuance programme, it said on Friday morning. Frasers Property shares ended at S$1.67 on Thursday, up two Singapore cents or 1.2 per cent before the announcement.

Sembcorp Industries: The conglomerate on Thursday issued a profit guidance for its financial results for the fourth quarter ended last December and the fiscal year, flagging an impairment of S$245 million. Shares of Sembcorp closed up 1.89 per cent or four Singapore cents to S$2.16 on Thursday before the announcement.

Singapore Post (SingPost): The postal service provider saw a 39.3 per cent slump in net profit to S$30.5 million for its third quarter, due to an absence of significant exceptional gains recorded. SingPost shares were trading flat at S$0.90 as at 9.33am on Friday, after the results were announced.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH): The media and property group on Thursday said that listing its purpose-built student accommodation assets is "a possibility", among other opportunities it seeks to improve shareholder value. Shares of SPH - which publishes The Business Times - closed at S$2.01, up one Singapore cent or 0.5 per cent on Thursday before the announcement.

Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust (FLT): The distribution per unit (DPU) for FLT rose to 1.83 Australian cents for its first quarter, from 1.81 Australian cents previously. However, in Singapore-dollar terms, DPU fell to 1.74 Singapore cents, from 1.78 cents for the same period last year, the real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Thursday. Units of FLT closed 1.6 per cent or two Singapore cents higher to S$1.27 on Thursday before the results were released.

Fraser & Neave (F&N): The company on Thursday saw first-quarter net profit rise 4.6 per cent to S$39.7 million on the back of higher revenue across all segments, but warned of continued competition as well as volatile material prices. Shares of F&N ended at S$1.68 on Thursday, down one Singapore cent or 0.6 per cent before the announcement.

CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT): The Reit on Friday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.34 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, down 3.3 per cent from a year ago. CRCT separately announced it is looking to sell its entire stake in the company which holds CapitaMall Erqi, for about 850.9 million yuan (S$165.2 million). Units in CRCT closed at S$1.54 on Thursday, up two Singapore cents, or 1.3 per cent.

Ying Li International Real Estate: The mainboard-listed firm has temporarily closed its malls in China starting February amid the coronavirus outbreak. The counter closed at S$0.104 on Thursday, down 0.1 Singapore cent or 1 per cent before the announcement.

Starland Holdings: The Catalist-listed Chinese property developer is expecting to post a "significantly lower" revenue and profit for FY2019, according to its profit guidance on Thursday. The decline in revenue is due to reduced takings from its property development business, as existing projects are coming to an end, said the group. Starland shares closed unchanged at S$0.09 on Thursday before the announcement.