Singapore stock watch: Tee International, Eagle Hospitality Trust, UOL, Frasers Property, Mencast

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday (March 4):

Tee International: The mainboard-listed company on Tuesday released its external investigator summary, which reported that former group chief executive Phua Chian Kin had admitted to taking company funds to repay his own debts as well as satisfy margin calls. SGX's regulatory arm in a statement later on Tuesday said it "will be carefully reviewing PwC's report as well as other matters to do with the company for potential breaches of the listing rules". The counter closed 0.2 cent or 4.4 per cent down at 4.3 cents on Tuesday, before the summary went public.

Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT): The trust's sponsor-cum lessee and manager have taken initiatives to preserve and enhance portfolio performance amid softening market fundamentals and uncertainties due to the impact of the Covid-19 virus, EHT said on Tuesday night. EHT units closed at 36.5 US cents, 1.5 cents or 3.95 per cent down on Tuesday, before these announcements were made.

UOL and Frasers Property: As part of the latest 99-year leasehold residential state land tenders which closed on Tuesday, a UOL-led consortium submitted bids for two Canberra Drive land parcels, while Frasers Property was the highest bidder for a Fernvale Lane executive condominium site which fetched seven bids. Shares of UOL closed up $0.02 or 0.3 per cent to $7.39, while Frasers Property shares closed up $0.02 or 1.3 per cent to $1.55 on Tuesday.

Mencast: The mainboard-listed firm's associated company Vac-Tech Engineering has secured the renewal of a five-year contract with an oil supermajor for the purchase and collection of certain hazardous waste disposal services from the oil supermajor by Vac-Tech. Shares of Mencast closed up 0.4 cent or 14.3 per cent to 3.2 cents on Tuesday, before the announcement was made.

Travelite Holdings: YG Marketing, a unit in which Travelite Holdings has an 87.3 per cent stake, reported on Tuesday that a purchaser has on March 2 exercised an option to buy the property at 205A Kallang Bahru for $3.9 million. YG Marketing had granted the option on Feb 18 to the unnamed buyer. Shares of Travelite closed unchanged at 12.9 cents on Tuesday, before the announcement was made.