Singapore stock watch: Suntec Reit, Tiong Woon, Prudential, HC Surgical, GS Holdings

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Oct 9):

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit): Its manager is looking to acquire a 50 per cent stake in London's Nova development, which comprises two Grade A office buildings with ancillary retail and a primarily residential asset The Nova Building, at an agreed property value of £430.6 million (S$766.5 million). The counter closed down $0.01 or 0.7 per cent to $1.40 on Thursday, before the announcement.

Tiong Woon Corp: The heavy-lift specialist and service provider's subsidiary has been awarded two contracts each spanning five years from Shell Eastern Petroleum and Shell Chemicals Seraya, to provide crane rental services. The mainboard-listed counter last traded on Tuesday at $0.39.

Prudential, HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS): Catalist-listed HCSS on Thursday night said it has entered into a framework agreement with life insurer Prudential Assurance - wholly owned by Prudential plc - to provide "high-quality and cost-efficient health services" for certain eligible insured customers.

Separately, HCSS also earlier announced it is planning to take a 20 per cent stake in medical goods retailer Healthcare Essentials, which is wholly owned by HCSS director Gjan Lim Chye Lai.

Shares of Prudential last traded on Sept 1 at U$18.77. HCSS shares ended flat at $0.30 on Thursday.

GS Holdings: The Catalist-listed company said on Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiary has inked a joint venture agreement with an individual, Xing Zhiyuan, to expand its businesses in the food and beverage industry. The stock last traded at $0.57 on Sept 14.

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel): The telco has deployed Singapore's first 5G standalone trial network at its testing facility, offering enterprises early access to 5G to develop and trial 5G solutions. Singtel shares finished flat at $2.15 on Thursday.

Grand Venture Technology: The high-precision parts maker has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Malaysia to manufacture complex precision machining components and modules. The counter ended flat at 27.5 cents on Thursday, before the announcement.