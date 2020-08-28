Singapore stock watch: Suntec Reit, Thomson Medical, Creative, IHH Healthcare, SIA Engineering

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday (Aug 28):

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit): Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre is undertaking a one-off retrenchment exercise that will cut 85 jobs, as the events business dries up amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Units in Suntec Reit closed at $1.40 on Thursday, down $0.01 or 0.7 per cent.

Thomson Medical Group: The private provider of healthcare services for women and children posted a net loss of $97.5 million for the second half of its fiscal year, reversing from a net profit of $240,000 a year ago. Thomson Medical shares dropped 0.2 cent or 3.6 per cent to close at 5.4 cents on Thursday, before the results were released.

Creative Technology: Creative has sunk into the red with a net loss of U$9.1 million for its second half ended June 30, 2020 compared with a net profit of U$7.2 million in the year-ago period. Shares in Creative closed flat at $2.74 on Thursday, before its results announcement.

IHH Healthcare: In results announced on Thursday, IHH Healthcare sank into the red for its second quarter ended June 30, as it posted a net loss of RM120.6 million (S$39.5 million), compared to the RM185 million profit a year ago. Shares of IHH Healthcare last traded at $1.79 on Aug 25.

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC): SIAEC has acquired the remaining 35 per cent stake in former joint-venture company Heavy Maintenance Singapore Services. The stake is being acquired from Airbus Services Asia Pacific, a Singapore-incorporated wholly-owned unit of Airbus SAS. SIAEC shares closed down $0.01 or 0.5 per cent at $1.88 on Thursday before the news.

Darco Water Technologies: Minority shareholders are hampering Darco's growth, the firm's deputy chairman told The Business Times. Darco shares last traded at $0.16 on Aug 24.