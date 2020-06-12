Singapore stock watch: SIA, SGX, Starhill Global Reit, Accordia Golf Trust, UOI

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (June 12):

Singapore Airlines (SIA): Having successfully landed some $10 billion in funding, SIA is on better financial footing. Nonetheless, analysts say headwinds persist, given the lack of a domestic market to fall back on, while international travel remains largely on hold. Shares of SIA closed at $4.20 on Thursday, down $0.15 or 3.5 per cent.

Singapore Exchange (SGX): The Singapore bourse on Thursday said it is partnering China's largest co-working space provider Ucommune to share its fundraising knowledge with the latter's global members. Shares of SGX closed at $8.29 on Thursday, down $0.08 or 1 per cent before this announcement.

Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit): Its upcoming distribution to unitholders for the six months leading up to June 30 is expected to be below 90 per cent of its taxable income this year. Units of Starhill Global Reit closed down three cents or 5.2 per cent to 54.5 cents on Thursday before this announcement.

Accordia Golf Trust (AGT): AGT, which owns 88 golf courses across Japan, reported a total distributable loss of 585 million yen ($7.6 million) for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, reversing from a distributable income of 194 million yen a year ago. Units in AGT tumbled 4.5 cents or 7.3 per cent to 57.5 cents as at 9.35am on Friday.

United Overseas Insurance (UOI): Mainboard-listed UOI, a subsidiary of United Overseas Bank, on Thursday said growing premiums for the year would be "challenging" amid the Covid-19 crisis and a global recession. Shares of UOI last traded at $6.94 on June 9.

Disa: Digital security firm Disa on Thursday said it has agreed to dispose its entire stake of 700,000 shares in Equation Energy for $203,100 in cash. Shares of Disa closed flat at 0.2 cent on Thursday before this announcement.

Tritech Group: The water and environmental group on Thursday said its subsidiary has been awarded a $23 million contract by the Land Transport Authority for the construction of Phase 1 of the Jurong Region MRT line. Shares of Tritech closed down 0.1 cent or 6.3 per cent to 1.5 cents on Thursday before this announcement.

Trading halt: Catalist-listed OEL (Holdings) requested for a trading halt on Friday morning before the market opened, pending the release of an announcement. The counter closed at 2.3 cents on Thursday, down 0.1 cent or 4.2 per cent.