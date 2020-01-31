Singapore stock watch: SIA, BreadTalk, Olam, ComfortDelGro, AA Reit, OUE C-Reit

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday (Jan 31):

Singapore Airlines (SIA): With flight demand marred by the Wuhan virus outbreak, SIA and its subsidiaries SilkAir and Scoot will reduce capacity on selected routes to Greater China starting next month, subject to regulatory approvals, SIA said in a Facebook post on Friday. Shares of SIA had lost $0.03 or 0.4 per cent to close at $8.54 on Thursday - its worst showing since 2009.

BreadTalk Group: BreadTalk on Friday said that Chan Ying Jian, who is both chief financial officer and chief investment officer of the group, has resigned. Mr Chan, 37, will leave BreadTalk on March 15 to pursue other career opportunities. BreadTalk shares closed at $0.57 on Thursday, down 1.5 cents or 2.6 per cent.

Olam International: Agri-food behemoth Olam International's big reshuffle could see the listing of the food ingredients unit first in two years, followed a year later by the agricultural supply business, with the parent owning 75-80 per cent of the carved-out entities post initial public offering, said the group's head honcho. The counter closed flat at $1.80 on Thursday.

ComfortDelGro: ComfortDelGro has been asked by the Chinese authorities to suspend operations at its driving centre in Nanjing - which is about 530 km away from Wuhan - and has done so since Jan 28. Meanwhile, ridership for the company's taxi services in eight Chinese cities and bus trips at its 60 per cent owned bus station in Guangzhou have both declined. The counter closed at $2.17 on Thursday, down two cents, or 0.9 per cent.

Aims Apac Reit (AA Reit): Its distribution per unit (DPU) stood at 2.5 cents for the third quarter ended Dec 31, unchanged from a year ago. This distribution will be paid out on March 26, after books closure on Feb 10. Gross revenue was down 1.2 per cent to $29.5 million for the quarter, while net property income (NPI) grew 18.8 per cent on the year. AA Reit units closed flat at $1.43 on Thursday.

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OUE C-Reit): It posted a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in DPU to 0.84 cent for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31. Revenue surged over 80 per cent to $86.8 million, while NPI jumped nearly 93 per cent to $70.6 million. Units in OUE C-Reit closed unchanged at 53.5 cents on Thursday.

Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust): Rental income from the completion of Anchor building, higher occupancies and positive rental reversions enhanced results for the IT park owner in its third quarter ended Dec 31. a-iTrust's DPU rose 4 per cent to 2.12 cents for the quarter. Units in a-iTrust closed one cent lower at $1.61 on Thursday, before its result announcement.

Keppel Corporation: Keppel Capital Holdings, the asset management arm of Keppel Corp, has entered into a shareholders' deed with Australian Unity to form a 50:50 joint venture (JV) company. The JV's main objective is to establish funds focused on the Australian metropolitan office sector. Shares in Keppel Corp closed at $6.69 on Thursday, down five cents, or 0.7 per cent.

Creative Technology: Mainboard-listed Creative Technology's net loss narrowed from US$4.92 million a year ago to US$2.8 million for the three months ended Dec 31. Sales rose 6 per cent to US$17.2 million, while loss per share worked out to four US cents, down from seven US cents a year ago. Creative shares closed five cents lower at $2.90 on Thursday, before the results were announced.