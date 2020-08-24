Singapore stock watch: Sats, Yanlord, AEM, Cortina, Spackman, Vicplas

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Aug 24):

Sats: The ground handler and food solutions provider fell into the red with a $43.7 million loss for its first quarter ended June 30, 2020, versus a profit after tax and minority interests of $54.7 million a year ago, it said in a business update on Monday. Shares of Sats closed $0.01 or 0.3 per cent higher at $2.92 on Friday.

Yanlord Land Group: Its joint venture has acquired a prime residential development site in Kangqiao, Pudong New District of Shanghai for 4.5 billion yuan ($0.89 billion), Yanlord said on Friday after trading hours. The counter closed flat at $1.25.

AEM Holdings: The mainboard-listed firm, which provides advanced chip-testing solutions, on Monday announced that Samer Kabbani will be its new chief technology officer. AEM shares rose $0.05 or 1.3 per cent to close at $4.05 on Friday.

Cortina Holdings: The mainboard-listed luxury watch retailer on Saturday said it occasionally explores possible merger and acquisition opportunities including that with Sincere Watch, but it has not inked any definitive agreement for the rumoured acquisition of the latter. Cortina shares ended Friday with a $0.10 or 6.3 per cent decline to $1.50 on cum-dividend trading. Cortina was responding to a report by The Business Times about rumours that it is considering buying privately-held Sincere Watch.

Spackman Entertainment Group: The Catalist-listed group's proposed divestment of an associate for at least $32 million has raised concerns as the transaction appears to be at a considerable loss, and the buyer would become a Spackman Entertainment subsidiary after the deal. The stock closed flat at 0.8 cent on Friday.

Vicplas International: The mainboard-listed pipe maker on Saturday said it is not aware of any possible reason for the spike in its share price the previous day. Vicplas shares closed at $0.59 on Friday, up nearly 47.5 per cent or $0.19, with about 126.9 million shares changing hands.

Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine): The Securities and Investor's Association (Singapore), or Sias, on Monday clarified that Sembmarine shareholders must now consider three options: do nothing, sell their rights, or subscribe to the rights issue, after the company's recapitalisation and demerger from its parent were approved. Shares of Sembmarine ended unchanged at 20.5 cents on Friday.