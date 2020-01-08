Singapore stock watch: QAF, Kimly, Trendlines, LHN, Tee, China Haida

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday (Jan 8):

QAF: Ongoing bushfires in Australia have not affected the properties of QAF's pork production business Rivalea Australia, nor materially affected its operations to date, the mainboard-listed food company said on Tuesday after market close. QAF shares ended flat at $0.80 on Tuesday.

Kimly: Coffeeshop operator Kimly's lead independent director Ter Kim Cheu is retiring, the Catalist-listed firm announced on Tuesday night. Mr Ter is retiring at the end of the upcoming annual general meeting on Jan 21, and will step down as lead independent director, member of the audit and remuneration commitTees and chairman of the nominating commitTee. Kimly shares were unchanged $0.245 on Tuesday's close.

The Trendlines Group: Catalist-listed startup incubator The Trendlines Group and The Bayer Trendlines Ag Innovation Fund have co-invested in pesticides startup ProJini Agchem. Trendlines shares closed up 0.4 cent, or 3.5 per cent to $0.118 on Tuesday, before the announcement.

LHN: The Catalist-listed property developer on Tuesday evening said its subsidiary and its joint venture partner are looking to buy a JTC industrial property located at 202 Kallang Bahru for some $17 million from Ascendas Reit. LHN shares closed at $0.127 on Tuesday, up 0.1 cent or 0.8 per cent on a cum-dividend basis.

Tee International: The proposed sale of shares in Tee International by controlling shareholder Phua Chian Kin is still pending completion amid ongoing discussions between Mr Phua and the buyer, said the mainboard-listed firm on Tuesday after market close. The sale completion date had originally been set for Oct 31, 2019, but was delayed to Dec 31, 2019 on the buyer's request. The counter closed up 0.2 cent or 3.6 per cent to 5.8 cents on Tuesday.

China Haida: The Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm, SGX RegCo, is urging investors and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing in shares of mainboard-listed China Haida. SGX RegCo said it is reviewing recent trades in the watch-listed firm's shares. China Haida shares closed unchanged at 1.1 cents on Tuesday before the announcement.

Mercurius Capital Investment: Catalist-listed Mercurius on Wednesday morning requested for a trading halt, pending the release of an announcement. The counter closed at 4.8 cents on Tuesday, down 2 per cent, or 0.1 cent.