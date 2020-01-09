Singapore stock watch: OCBC, Frasers Property, Fu Yu, Singapore eDevelopment

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Jan 9):

OCBC Bank: The lender has priced A$150 million ($139.5 million) of senior floating-rate notes due 2022 under its US$30 billion global medium term note programme. OCBC also appointed former HSBC Greater China chief Helen Wong as deputy president and head of global wholesale banking. The counter closed up $0.01 or 0.1 per cent to $11.01 on Wednesday, before both announcements were made.

Frasers Property: The property developer, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has bought additional shares in JustCo Holdings for US$12.4 million. The move raises its stake in the co-working space operator to 22.2 per cent, it said on Wednesday. The counter closed at $1.71 on Wednesday, down one cent or 0.6 per cent on a cum-dividend basis before the announcement.

Fu Yu Corporation: The precision plastic components maker is undertaking a $15.4 million redevelopment project to expand and improve its operations in Singapore, it said on Wednesday. Fu Yu shares closed at $0.245 on Wednesday, down 3.9 per cent, or one cent before the announcement.

Singapore eDevelopment (SeD): Two subsidiaries of the Catalist-listed firm have commenced legal proceedings against a vendor - which has also begun legal proceedings against them - in the San Diego County Superior Court in California. SeD shares closed down 0.3 cent or 6.98 per cent to $0.04 on Wednesday before the announcement.