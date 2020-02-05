Singapore stock watch: Manulife US Reit, Japfa, GS Holdings, CSE Global, Sim Leisure, Hwa Hong

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday (Feb 5):

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust (Manulife US Reit): The Reit's distribution per unit (DPU) fell 5.9 per cent to 1.44 US cents for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, from 1.53 cents a year ago, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday. Manulife US Reit units closed up US$0.04 or 3.9 per cent to US$1.07 on Tuesday.

Japfa: The mainboard-listed agri-food firm on Tuesday said it has raised net proceeds of $92.6 million from its recently-concluded rights issue, which will be used to repay some of its debts. Japfa shares closed up 1.87 per cent to $0.545 on Tuesday before the announcement.

GS Holdings: Catalist-listed GS Holdings on Tuesday said it has yet to receive 120 million yuan (S$23.5 million) in outstanding gross service fees from 14 food and beverage outlets in China due to ongoing tax consultations. GS Holdings shares ended flat at $0.67 on Tuesday, before the announcement.

CSE Global: The company on Tuesday said its business units secured a total of $230 million worth of new orders for the fourth quarter of 2019. Shares of CSE Global closed up 3.03 per cent to $0.51 on Tuesday before the announcement.

Sim Leisure Group: The group has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Elpitiya Plantations, a Sri Lanka-listed company, to set up its Escape brand of theme parks in Sri Lanka. Sim Leisure shares closed up $0.005 or 2.3 per cent to $0.22 on Tuesday, before the announcement.

Hwa Hong Corporation: The property company on Tuesday saw fourth-quarter earnings rise to $2.1 million from $84,000, on the back of higher rental income from its properties and investment dividends. Hwa Hong shares closed down $0.015 or 4.5 per cent at $0.32 on Tuesday, before the release of its results.

Ntegrator International: The firm has secured a roughly $6.6 million contract from a repeat customer, a Singapore-based regional service provider. Shares of Ntegrator closed up $0.002 or 20 per cent to $0.012 on Tuesday, before the announcement.