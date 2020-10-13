Singapore stock watch: Keppel, Tee International, Parkson Retail Asia, Fabchem, SGX

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday (Oct 13):

Keppel Corp: The conglomerate on Monday evening said Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation is divesting its 24.01 per cent equity interest in Thailand-listed Business Online Public Company for about 827.6 million baht (S$36 million). Separately, Keppel associate Floatel International's forbearance agreement with its bondholders has been extended again, and covers some US$22.8 million in coupon payments coming due. Keppel shares gained $0.06 or 1.3 per cent to close at $4.55, before these announcements.

Tee International: The mainboard-listed firm said independent auditor Foo Kon Tan LLP issued a disclaimer of opinion on the group's financial statements for the financial year ended May 31, 2020. Shares of Tee International closed flat at $0.03 on Monday, before the announcement.

Parkson Retail Asia: Its auditor has flagged the department store operator's ability to continue as a going concern, given that its total liabilities exceeded total assets by about $66 million. Shares of the watch-list stock ended flat at 1.4 cents on Monday.

Fabchem China: The mainboard-listed firm on Monday entered into a non-binding term sheet for the acquisition of Australian power plant operator Renewable Power Management. This will result in a reverse takeover should the acquisition go through. After market close on Monday, the watch-listed company asked for its trading halt to be lifted. The counter last traded at $0.15 before trading was halted on Oct 9.

Singapore Exchange (SGX): The total market turnover value of securities on the Singapore bourse rose 23 per cent from the preceding year in September to $24.3 billion, while the securities daily average value climbed 18 per cent to $1.11 billion. SGX closed $0.03 or 0.33 per cent higher at $9.10 on Monday.

Civmec Limited: The dual-listed construction and engineering group on Monday announced it has bagged multiple projects with a combined contract value totalling about A$175 million (S$171.3 million). Shares in Civmec closed flat at $0.37 on Monday before the announcement.

AusGroup: Its subsidiary has been awarded a five-year scaffold and insulation services contract with Esso (Thailand) Public Company, the group said in a regulatory statement on Monday. Mainboard-listed AusGroup ended flat at $0.02 on Monday before the announcement.