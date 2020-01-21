Singapore stock watch: Keong Hong in tie-up to build new sport and recreation centre for $306.6m

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Jan 21):

Keong Hong Holdings: The mainboard-listed construction and property group's wholly-owned subsidiary and Hyundai Engineering & Construction Singapore Branch will develop a new sports and recreation centre under a $306.62 million main contract awarded by the Singapore Sports Council, it said on Monday. Keong Hong did not provide details of the upcoming centre. Sport Singapore's website states that new facilities to be built under its Vision 2030 masterplan include a regional sports centre in Punggol that will cater to a wider range of competitive sports and events, as well as a town sports and recreation centre in Sembawang that will combine sporting and community facilities. Shares in Keong Hong Holdings closed flat at $0.46 on Monday before the announcement.

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT): The real estate investment trust on Monday evening posted a distribution per unit of 2.044 cents on an enlarged unit base for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, up from a DPU of 2.002 cents a year ago. The counter closed flat at $1.81 on Monday, before the announcement.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT): The business trust on Monday announced a distribution per unit (DPU) of 0.93 cent for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, unchanged from a year ago. DPU was flat despite the trust having recorded a higher distributable cash flow for the fourth quarter. Units of KIT closed flat at 55 cents on Monday, before the announcement.

Yanlord Land Group: The offer period for United Engineers shareholders to accept Yanlord's $2.70-a-share mandatory conditional cash offer closed on Monday, Yanlord said in a bourse filing after trading hours. Following the close of the offer, UE suspended trading of its shares on Tuesday morning before market open. Shares of Yanlord closed up $0.01 or 0.8 per cent at $1.27 on Monday.

Thomson Medical Group: The mainboard-listed healthcare group will issue new $175 million senior notes at par, under its $500 million multicurrency debt issuance programme. The five-year notes will carry a coupon of 4.05 per cent per annum. Thomson Medical shares closed at 6.2 cents on Monday, up 0.1 cent or 1.64 per cent before the announcement.

HRnetGroup: The mainboard-listed recruitment firm on Monday evening said it has incorporated a joint venture (JV) for its business in Indonesia. The JV, PT Recruit First Indonesia, will provide manpower activity services, specifically for the activities of domestic manpower selection, outsourcing, placement and other management consultancy services. The counter was flat at 61.5 cents at Monday's close.

Ntegrator International: The Catalist-listed regional communications network specialist and systems integrator said it is not aware of any possible reasons for its unusual trading activity on Monday, in its response to queries from the Singapore Exchange on the same day. The firm saw a spike in its trading volume and share price, which rose as high as $0.018 before closing at 1.5 cents, up 0.6 cent or 66.7 per cent.