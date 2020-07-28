Singapore stock watch: Great Eastern, Ascott Residence Trust, MNACT, StarHub, Parkway Life Reit

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (July 28):

Great Eastern Holdings: Great Eastern on Tuesday posted a net profit of $297.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, 76 per cent higher than $169 million a year ago. Shares of Great Eastern closed at $19.37 on Monday, down $0.03 or 0.2 per cent.

Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT): MNACT on Monday posted a 10.7 per cent drop in its gross revenue to $93.7 million, while net property income declined 19.5 per cent to $68.5 million for its first quarter ended June 30. Units of MNACT closed at $0.88 on Monday, down $0.02 or 2.2 per cent, before its business update.

Ascott Residence Trust (ART): ART's distribution per stapled security (DPS) fell by 69 per cent to 1.05 cents for its half year ended June 30, 2020, from 3.43 cents a year ago. Stapled securities of ART closed at 92 cents on Monday, down 1.5 cents or 1.6 per cent.

StarHub: The telco on Monday announced that its chief executive Peter Kaliaropoulos will retire on Oct 31. StarHub shares closed at $1.29 on Monday, up $0.01 or 0.8 per cent, before this announcement.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust (Parkway Life Reit): Parkway Life Reit's distribution per unit (DPU) rose by 2.5 per cent to 3.36 cents for its second quarter ended June 30, from 3.27 cents a year ago. Units of Parkway Life Reit ended Monday at $3.40, down $0.01 or 0.3 per cent.

Oxley Holdings, GL Limited: Property company Oxley and leisure group GL separately announced on Monday that they expect to report a net loss for FY2020. Oxley shares closed at 22.5 cents on Monday, down one cent or 4.3 per cent, while shares of GL finished at 59 cents, down 0.5 cent or 0.8 per cent.

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPHT): HPHT's DPU fell by about 28.3 per cent to 4.3 HK cents for the six months ended June 30, 2020, from six HK cents a year ago. Units of HPHT gained 0.1 US cent or 1 per cent to close at 10.4 cents on Monday, before the results were released.

GSH Corporation: GSH Properties (Chongqing) Co on Sunday broke ground for the first phase of its luxury residential and hotel project in Chongqing's Bishan district, mainboard-listed property developer GSH Corporation said on Monday. GSH shares closed at $0.19 on Monday, down $0.01 or 5 per cent, before this announcement.

Trading halts: Accordia Golf Trust and Ix Biopharma separately requested for trading halts on Tuesday morning before the market opened, pending the release of announcements.