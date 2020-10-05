Singapore stock watch: Frasers Property, HC Surgical, AsiaPhos, Heeton, OKH, IReit

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Oct 5):

Frasers Property: Its Australian division has won a bid to join the Queensland government's build-to-rent pilot project, the mainboard-listed property developer said on Saturday. Shares of Frasers Property finished Friday flat at $1.17.

HC Surgical Specialists: The Catalist-listed firm's surgeon Julian Ong last Friday won his appeal for his defamation lawsuit against Serene Tiong. The court also granted Dr Ong an injunction against Ms Tiong, restraining her from publishing or causing to be published defamatory words against him, HC Surgical announced on Sunday night.

Ms Tiong, who is a shareholder of the company, was also said to have lacked "good faith" when she applied to have HC Surgical sue its chief executive officer over its purchase of a further stake in Dr Ong's clinic. HC Surgical shares fell $0.01 or 3.2 per cent to close at $0.30 on Friday.

AsiaPhos Limited: The China-focused phosphate miner on Friday said it is looking to acquire the entire stake in gold and copper miner MMJV, in a deal that will constitute a reverse takeover of the former. Catalist-listed AsiaPhos closed 0.1 cent or 5 per cent higher at 2.1 cents on Friday, after the announcement.

Heeton Holdings: While the mainboard-listed property group's overseas hospitality business has taken a big hit from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is not shying away from potential acquisitions, chief operating officer Ivan Hoh told The Business Times. Shares of Heeton closed unchanged at $0.19 on Friday.

OKH Global, IReit Global, UnUsUaL Limited: Over the weekend, several Singapore Exchange-listed firms notified shareholders of investigations involving their independent directors who are also current or former directors of the troubled Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT). Mainboard-listed construction and property group OKH Global said that it had been notified about the investigation by its current non-executive independent director Ng Kheng Choo, who joined EHT's board on Oct 8, 2019 and resigned on March 16, 2020. IReit Global and UnUsUaL made separate announcements in relation to Kelvin Tan Wee Peng, who is an independent director on their boards as well as a current non-executive independent director of EHT.

OKH Global shares last traded on Sept 30, closing unchanged at 1.5 cents. Units of IReit Global closed down 1.5 cents or 2.4 per cent to 60.5 cents and UnUsUaL shares closed flat at 13.6 cents on Friday.